Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE

Above DNA:

Secret guest, TBA!

Riddim Highrise is nationally known for bringing rising riddim artists to San Francisco such as Sanzu, Usaybflow, Pyke, 7L, Joust, Khold, Vicious, and more! While expanding and growing the community of riddim lovers, the curators of riddim Highrise have always focused on bringing the best live performers.

This secret guest will leave the audience in awe with his live performance and skills on the decks.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-22d.html

dubstep. riddim. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.