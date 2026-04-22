Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE

Above DNA:

Kwesbone

Joke

Xile Collective: Wy-Fy, Joogornot, Dmn, Gold Uzi

Hailz

Contest Winner

Riddim Highrise is nationally known for bringing rising riddim artists to San Francisco such as Sanzu, Usaybflow, Pyke, 7L, Joust, Khold, and more! While expanding and growing the community of riddim lovers, the curators of riddim Highrise have always focused on bringing the best live performers.

This Riddim Highrise features highly skilled DJ, \"Kwesbone\", known for his viral reels and Edm content. This will be his first ever live performance in the world. Additionally, we are bringing \"Joke\", one of the best riddim producers on the planet whose music has become a staple in every riddim set around the world.

We didn't stop there, we gathered the OG bay area legends Xile Collective who will all be performing together for this set including Bay Area legends Wy-Fy, Joogornot, Dmn, Gold Uzi, And More!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-08d.html

riddim. dubstep. bass.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.