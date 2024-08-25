Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE

Above DNA:

uSAYbFLOW

Crysomemore

Macey Cherry -b2b- Zoro

Dripit

Bass music Dj and producer from Toronto, uSAYbFLOW aka Daniel Eusebio is known For his mind-blowing skills on the decks. This legend combines 4 songs together then transitions into another 4 songs with ease. His latest edit of RL GRIME - CORE has over 350 thousand plays on SoundCloud alone and is supported by the biggest names in the dubstep industry such as Excision and Subtronics. uSAYbFLOW brings extreme amounts of hype and energy on stage while chopping 4 songs and makes it look easy by using only one hand. uSAYbFLOW is loved by his supporters because of his goofy personality and positive attitude.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-24d.html

dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5, $10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.