Riot Ten
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
RIOT TEN
Main Room:
Riot Ten
Plus guests, TBA!
Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Riot Ten burst onto the dance music scene at just 22 years old, quickly earning global recognition with multiple #1 dubstep singles, including the iconic \"Rail Breaker.\" As a member of the Dim Mak Records family, his music has been championed by industry heavyweights like DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, and Excision. Known for his electrifying performances, Riot Ten has dominated stages at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, and Lost Lands, solidifying his place as a powerhouse in bass music.
dubstep.
10pm - 3am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $25, $30 limited advance;
$35 after.
