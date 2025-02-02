Bassrush and Vital present

RIOT TEN

Main Room:

Riot Ten

Plus guests, TBA!

Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Riot Ten burst onto the dance music scene at just 22 years old, quickly earning global recognition with multiple #1 dubstep singles, including the iconic \"Rail Breaker.\" As a member of the Dim Mak Records family, his music has been championed by industry heavyweights like DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, and Excision. Known for his electrifying performances, Riot Ten has dominated stages at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, and Lost Lands, solidifying his place as a powerhouse in bass music.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-01.html

dubstep.

10pm - 3am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25, $30 limited advance;

$35 after.