Bounce Beat & Locked In present

RIPPED PLATES TAKEOVER

Above DNA:

Gramgreene

Mxrly -b2b- Nuh

Blvckhound -b2b- Strab

Zarkin -b2b- Kyn

Presenting Ripped Plates Takeover, a specially selected lineup of riddim dons. Our headliner, Gramgreene, his sets are far more than standard DJ performances -- they're immersive, high-energy experiences. With a sharp ear for curation, signature live edits, and an undeniable stage presence, he turns every set into a moment. Also featuring some of the best talent from the underground scene including Mxrly b2b Nuh, Blvckhound b2b Strab, and Zarkin b2b Kyn, the night is sure to be one not to miss.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-20d.html

riddim. dubstep. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.