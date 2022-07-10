Ritualz + Xibling

Performing Live:

XIBLING -- https://www.facebook.com/xibling

RITUALZ -- https://www.facebook.com/rrritualzzz

Plus guests, TBA!

Synth duo Xibling makes experimental, ADHD synthpop. Led by lyrically unabashed vocals processed with realtime hardware vocal effects. ​The pair blow past genre limitations with their urgently catchy, aggressively introspective songs. Delivered with dramatic flair, seductively playful swagger, & boundless energy, that makes dancing through apocalyptic change feel possible.

JC Lobo, known professionally as Ritualz, and recognised by the logo †‡†, is a musician based in Mexico City. His work as Ritualz is, essentially, a dark electronic music project associated with the witch house music genre and has since incorporated a darkwave and industrial-inspired sound. Ritualz's latest album, Häxan was released in 2020. Ritualz began producing music in the late 2000s, and takes direct inspiration from Marilyn Manson in creating his ephemeral and dark soundscapes. Currently he manages an independent record label called \"Maligna\".

synthpop. witch house. industrial.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-06d.html

Watch and listen:

Xibling: Maladjusted: https://youtu.be/_ot9RceGgms

Xibling: Leather + Lace: https://youtu.be/izImdrtMjbM

Ritualz: Revelation 666: https://youtu.be/C1rRZaOq574

Ritualz: Disintegration: https://youtu.be/KWER-3F_nN8faceboo