Road To Northern Invasion
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bounce Beat presents
ROAD TO NORTHERN INVASION
Above DNA:
You don\"t have to travel all the way to Montreal, Canada to experience the vibes of Northern Invasion Music Festival. Get a taste of the biggest riddim festival on the planet with a lineup of riddim dons which will be revealed Jan 7th.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-23d.html
riddim. dubstep. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
