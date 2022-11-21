Roc Nite
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
WINTER REIGN -- https://www.facebook.com/winterreignmusic
YOUR STRAY DOG -- https://www.facebook.com/yourstraydog
MOOP -- https://www.superiorconcerts.com/
SALACIOUS WIZARD CULT -- https://www.facebook.com/salaciouswizardcult
RAUE -- https://www.facebook.com/rauemusic
TROPHY BABY -- https://www.facebook.com/trophybabyband
BREWBAKER -- https://www.facebook.com/brewbakerband
FRANCES FANG -- https://www.facebook.com/francesfangband
TERMINAL DISCHARGE -- https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076237033903
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock. metal.
5pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-20d.html
