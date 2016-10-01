<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-13278' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rock_The_Block-2016-09-30-214x300.jpg' alt='Rock_The_Block 2016-09-30' width='214' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rock_The_Block-2016-09-30-214x300.jpg 214w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rock_The_Block-2016-09-30-768x1077.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rock_The_Block-2016-09-30-730x1024.jpg 730w' sizes='(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px' />Rock The Block is a one night music event at Creekside theatre featuring 3 amazing local groups.</p>

<p>//AMISTAD// is an alternative 5-piece band from Vernon, who continues to shake heads with their epic sounds and impressive songwriting chops. They will always attack each show with the energy of a new band on the verge.</p>

<p>CYNK Is a 4-piece alternative rock group from Lake Country, who like to keep venturing out of their comfort zone and explore different genres of music to continue expanding their variety of sound.</p>

<p>Windmills is a indie pop artist from Vernon. He plays with loops created by himself in Ableton Live to give a solo artist a big sound that no one else has, Windmills keep moving.</p>