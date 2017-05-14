Ron Sexsmith concert

<p><a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideSexsmith'><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-14433' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ron-Sexsmith-200x300.jpg' alt='' width='200' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ron-Sexsmith-200x300.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ron-Sexsmith-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ron-Sexsmith-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ron-Sexsmith.jpg 1440w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' /></a>Doors Open: 7pm Show time: 7:30pm<br />

Ticket Price: $39.00 (including all fees and charges) – GENERAL SEATING<br />

Location: Winfield Memorial Hall , 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC</p>

<p>Join us at the beautiful Winfield Memorial Hall, with only 300 tickets available, for a once in a lifetime intimate venue concert experience with Ron Sexsmith! With every ticket purchased you receive a free copy of Ron’s new album “The Last Rider”.</p>

<p>Ron Sexsmith’s status as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation has never been in doubt, even from the moment he released his self-titled major-label debut album in 1995. His career arc since then has in some ways been a study in how that pure ability has been handled in the studio. On his 12 albums, Sexsmith has worked with some of music’s most celebrated producers—Daniel Lanois, Mitchell Froom, Tchad Blake, Ray Kennedy, Martin Terefe, Bob Rock and Jim Scott. With all of that experience, it would stand to reason that Sexsmith has learned a thing or two over the years about how to make a record.</p>

<p>That thought indeed struck him as the Toronto-based Sexsmith prepared to make his thirteenth solo album, The Last Rider, where for the first time he, in tandem with his longtime collaborator Don Kerr, has taken matters into his own hands as a producer. For fans, that fact alone should heighten the listening experience in terms of getting to hear Sexsmith’s complete musical vision for the first time. However, it’s not much of a surprise that, as an artist whose music never fails to draw out raw emotions, Sexsmith the producer has made The Last Rider perhaps the most intimate and welcoming album in his catalogue.</p>

<p><strong><span style='color: #000000;'>Special offer!</span></strong> A digital download of Ron Sexsmith’s forthcoming album, The Last Rider, is included with every ticket you order for this show. You will receive an email with instructions on how to receive your download following your ticket purchase.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideSexsmith'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideSexsmith</a>.</p>