<p><strong><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Royal Astronomical Society of Canada “Tour of the Universe”</span></strong><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'> – A fascinating afternoon learning about the universe and viewing the sun and moon through telescopes (weather permitting) at the Oyama Community Hall! </span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Please pre-register for this FREE event @ 250-548-3377.</span></p>

