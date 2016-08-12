Royal Astronomical Society of Canada “Tour of the Universe”

Oyama Library & Oyama Community Hall @ 15718 Oyama Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 2E1, Canada

<p><strong><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Royal Astronomical Society of Canada “Tour of the Universe”</span></strong><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'> – A fascinating afternoon learning about the universe and viewing the sun and moon through telescopes (weather permitting) at the Oyama Community Hall! </span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Please pre-register for this FREE event @ 250-548-3377.</span></p>

