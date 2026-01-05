SF BONDAGE BALL: 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Main Room:

Grim (LA)

Xris Smack (NYC)

Bit (SF)

Chat Noir

Sage (Dark Sparkle / Death Guild)

plus guests TBA

Direct from Los Angeles: The World Famous Bondage Ball returns to San Francisco! Celebrating 25 years of fetish, fashion, kink, music, performance, and underground nightlife, Bondage Ball brings its anniversary tour to San Francisco for one night only.

Known as the largest and longest-running bi-annual fetish dance event in the world, Bondage Ball has spent 25 years bringing together kink, fetish fashion, DJs, performers, artists, latex, leather, PVC, rubber, pups, furries, goths, glam freaks, fetish cosplay, and the beautifully strange people who make this scene what it is.

Expect corsets, collars, harnesses, hoods, masks, uniforms, boots, latex, leather, PVC, rubber, cyberpunk, goth, cosplay, and creative looks that go beyond regular clubwear. Dress up, gear up, let your freak flag fly, or just come curious and respectful.

For San Francisco, Bondage Ball is doing a full club takeover of DNA Lounge with 4 dance floors, stage shows, hosts, performers, live art, dungeon furniture, VIP areas, and a crowd that knows the difference between watching, dancing, flirting, posing, and actually being part of the night. Attendees are welcome to use and interact with select dungeon furniture throughout the event, within venue rules, consent, and common sense.

Featuring:

• 10 DJs across 4 dance floors

• 30+ hosts, performers, models, and nightlife personalities

• Stage shows and visual showcases

• Latex, leather, PVC, rubber, fetish, goth, cyberpunk, cosplay, and creative fashion

• Pups, furries, fetishwear, uniforms, masks, harnesses, collars, boots, and gear

• Live art and performance elements

• Dungeon furniture by Downtown Willy

• VIP areas with exclusive access

• Bondagae Ball Photo Wall

• A legendary San Francisco venue transformed for the night

VIP Ticket includes admission plus a VIP card pass and collectible Bondage Ball branded lanyard, giving access to the upstairs exclusive VIP areas.Bondage Ball is inclusive, body-positive, and non-judgmental. All genders, orientations, body types, styles, scenes, and experience levels are welcome.

Come dressed up, geared up, creative, curious, or completely in your element. Just bring respect, consent, attitude, and an open mind.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-17.html

darkwave. electro. synthpop. gothic. industrial. cyberpunk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $24, $26.75 limited advance;

$30.50 after;

$40 door;

VIP: $39, $41.50 limited advance;

$45.50 after;

$60 door.