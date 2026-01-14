SF BONDAGE BALL: POST-APOCALYPTIC MASQUERADE

Main Room:

DJ Matthew Grim (LA)

Plus guests, TBA!

Direct From Los Angeles: The World Famous Bondage Ball, Post-Apocalyptic Masquerade!

2026 Winter Tour: San Francisco • Las Vegas • Los Angeles • San Diego

Join us for the largest & longest running bi-annual fetish / dance event in the world.

Sensory Overload Spectacle!

• 7 DJs • 30+ Hosts / Performers • 6 Areas • 3 Dance Floors

• Main Ballroom • Incredible Visuals

• Awesome Iconic Venue • Upstairs VIP Lair; Main Stage Shows

• Rubber / Latex / Pvc / Leather Fashion

• Live Art Performances

• 30+ Hosts / Performers / Models

VIP Ticket: Includes admission plus VIP Card Pass and collectible Bondage Ball branded lanyard, giving access to the upstairs exclusive VIP areas.

This is an All inclusive event - Everyone is Welcome. Straight, LGBTQ+, body-positive, non-judgmental. Whoever, whatever, be yourself and shine as you are!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-06.html

darkwave. electro. synthpop. gothic. industrial. cyberpunk.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $26.75 limited advance;

$30.50 after;

$40 door;

VIP: $41.75 limited advance;

$45.50 after;

$60 door.