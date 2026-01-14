SF Bondage Ball: Post-Apocalyptic Masquerade
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
DJ Matthew Grim (LA)
Plus guests, TBA!
Direct From Los Angeles: The World Famous Bondage Ball, Post-Apocalyptic Masquerade!
2026 Winter Tour: San Francisco • Las Vegas • Los Angeles • San Diego
Join us for the largest & longest running bi-annual fetish / dance event in the world.
Sensory Overload Spectacle!
• 7 DJs • 30+ Hosts / Performers • 6 Areas • 3 Dance Floors
• Main Ballroom • Incredible Visuals
• Awesome Iconic Venue • Upstairs VIP Lair; Main Stage Shows
• Rubber / Latex / Pvc / Leather Fashion
• Live Art Performances
• 30+ Hosts / Performers / Models
VIP Ticket: Includes admission plus VIP Card Pass and collectible Bondage Ball branded lanyard, giving access to the upstairs exclusive VIP areas.
This is an All inclusive event - Everyone is Welcome. Straight, LGBTQ+, body-positive, non-judgmental. Whoever, whatever, be yourself and shine as you are!
darkwave. electro. synthpop. gothic. industrial. cyberpunk.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $26.75 limited advance;
$30.50 after;
$40 door;
VIP: $41.75 limited advance;
$45.50 after;
$60 door.
