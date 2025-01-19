SF Bondage Ball
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
AGES: 21+
Main Room:
Bondage Ball
Plus guests, TBA!
Direct From Los Angeles: The World Famous Bondage Ball, Post-Apocalyptic Masquerade!
2025 Winter Tour: San Francisco • Las Vegas • Los Angeles • San Diego
Join us for the largest & longest running bi-annual fetish / dance event in the world.
Sensory Overload Spectacle!
• 7 DJs • 30+ Hosts / Performers • 6 Areas • 3 Dance Floors
• Main Ballroom • Incredible Visuals
• Awesome Iconic Venue • Upstairs VIP Lair & bull; Main Stage Shows
• Rubber / Latex / PVC / Leather Fashion
• Latex Fashion Show by Blacklickorish Latex
• Fashion Showcase by Dark Garden
• Live Art Performances
• 30+ Hosts / Performers / Models
This is an All inclusive event - Everyone is Welcome. Straight, LGBTQ+, body-positive, non-judgmental. Whoever, whatever, be yourself and shine as you are!
darkwave. electro. synthpop. gothic. industrial. cyberpunk.
9pm - 2am.
21+ with ID.
$29.50 advance;
$39.50 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-18.html
