SF Bondage Ball

Bondage Ball

Direct From Los Angeles: The World Famous Bondage Ball, Post-Apocalyptic Masquerade!

2025 Winter Tour: San Francisco • Las Vegas • Los Angeles • San Diego

Join us for the largest & longest running bi-annual fetish / dance event in the world.

Sensory Overload Spectacle!

• 7 DJs • 30+ Hosts / Performers • 6 Areas • 3 Dance Floors

• Main Ballroom • Incredible Visuals

• Awesome Iconic Venue • Upstairs VIP Lair & bull; Main Stage Shows

• Rubber / Latex / PVC / Leather Fashion

• Latex Fashion Show by Blacklickorish Latex

• Fashion Showcase by Dark Garden

• Live Art Performances

• 30+ Hosts / Performers / Models

This is an All inclusive event - Everyone is Welcome. Straight, LGBTQ+, body-positive, non-judgmental. Whoever, whatever, be yourself and shine as you are!

darkwave. electro. synthpop. gothic. industrial. cyberpunk.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$29.50 advance;

$39.50 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-18.html