SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: BRCVR AND ARM

Speakers:

Doug Jacobson

Josette Seitz

Avin Zarlez

Burnersphere is a new social VR platform designed to capture the stories, spirit, and spontaneity of Burning Man culture year-round. This talk by Doug Jacobson will explore how BRCvr is blending immersive documentary storytelling with live multiplayer interaction to create a participatory, always-evolving virtual experience. Additionally, Doug will be diving into topics around development challenges, top learnings and go to market strategy.

Mistakes are inevitable -- but you can make them easier to deal with. This session is for indie game developers looking to deepen their understanding of Git beyond the basics. Avin will explore practical techniques for undoing errors safely, understanding of when to use merging vs. rebasing, how to maintain clean histories with large binary assets in collaborative workflows, and demystify how Git actually works.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-22a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.