SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: CINEVVA & DIGITAL BANDIDOS

Speakers:

Mariana Muntean (CEO & Co-Founder of Cinevva)

Lance James (Co-Founder & Executive Producer of Digital Bandidos)

Mariana Muntean is the founder of Cinevva.com, the online AI game engine of the future, and a winner of the Mozilla Builders Award. Her startup has been featured on Amazon Prime and Bloomberg TV, winner of the SXSW Dell Startups Competition, and recognition as a Techstars Portfolio Company and Draper Ventures Resident of 2023.

Embarking on the journey to create a groundbreaking game engine presents opportunities and challenges. In this session, we delve into the multifaceted world of VC funding, examining whether venture capital is the right path for your innovative vision or if alternative strategies might better suit your goals.

Lance James co-founded Digital Bandidos with a rich background in game publishing and development. From playing Age of Empires 2 competitively to working with developers worldwide, his enthusiasm for games only continues to grow. Having worked on titles such as The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Guild of Dungeoneering, Defiance, UnMetal, and many more titles across multiple platforms, his expertise and industry insights learned over the last 15 years are invaluable.

In this talk, we demystify the role of a publisher and explore whether partnering with one is the right move for your game.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-18a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.