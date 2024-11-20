SF Game Development Meetup: Granola.gg Launch Event
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Speakers:
Idan Beck
Jonathan Miranda
Colin Karpfinger
Presenting the official launch of brand-new platform coming to market called Granola.gg, with a goal to improve and streamline getting games to market.
Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-19a.html
5:30pm - 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Free with RSVP.
