SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: HOLIDAY INDIE ARCADE EXPO

SF Game Dev Holiday Party & Indie Arcade Expo! To wrap up an incredible year for the SF game dev community, we're throwing a holiday celebration + indie arcade showcase! Join us for a night packed with 15+ community-made game demos, great music, networking, and drinks. Feel free to come in festive attire if you so wish! Whether you're an indie developer looking to show off your latest project or a game enthusiast wanting to connect with other creators, this event is for you.

🕹 Indie Devs -- Want to Showcase Your Game? We're offering free booth space for indie developers who want to demo their games during the event. If you're interested in participating, fill out the form here. We'll confirm selected developers on December 1st.

🍕 What to Expect:

• 15+ indie game demos from the SF community

• Networking with local developers, artists, founders, and players

• Music + holiday vibes throughout the night

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-09a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.