SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: J.P. MORGAN PAYMENTS

Speakers:

Jose Flores (Vice President Fintech Treasury Management Officer)

Alan Lee (Developer Advocate)

Are you a developer looking to accept payments and monetize your users effectively? We have two exciting talks scheduled with the J.P. Morgan Payments team focused on APIs and integrating them with Unity.

Business Considerations Post-API Implementation: Maximizing Value and Efficiency. Jose Flores, Vice President Fintech Treasury Management Officer.

Building on the technical aspects covered in our API implementation workshop, this presentation will delve into the business considerations that are essential for maximizing the value of your payment's integration. We will explore how to align business objectives, manage cost efficiencies, and optimize customer experience. This session is designed to provide you with the insights needed to leverage your API integration for sustained business growth and success.

Payment Integration: Implementing third-party APIs in Unity. Alan Lee, Developer Advocate.

This workshop will guide participants through the process of integrating third-party payment APIs into Unity, providing a understanding of the setup, implementation, and best practices. Attendees will learn how to handle transactions and troubleshoot common issues.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-09a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.