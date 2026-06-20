SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: LEGAL ESSENTIALS FOR GAME DEVS

Speakers:

Joe Newman (Senior Legal Counsel at k-ID)

Jonathan Downing (Attorney & Storyteller at Tyz Law Group PC)

SF Game Development is excited to be featuring two incredible talks on the legal essentials every game developer needs to know -- privacy, safety, and intellectual property.

Whether you're a seasoned game developer, an aspiring artist, a student, or an indie creator, this event is designed for you. Come mingle with like-minded professionals and enthusiasts, and enjoy some pizza sponsored by SF Game Development.

Get Equipped With IP Tips & Tricks:

Jonathan Downing -- Attorney & Storyteller at Tyz Law Group PC

Intellectual property law can be complicated, and there can be very real consequences for getting things wrong. But by equipping yourself with some basic understanding of the ins and outs of how this body of law operates, you can both avoid costly missteps and better protect your work. Jonathan has been gaming since the days of blowing dust out of NES cartridges and trying to figure out how to work a Power Glove, and combines that lifelong passion with over a decade of experience in the video games legal space. An intellectual property counselor with expertise in copyright across the entertainment and technology spaces, he's worked both in-house for a AAA game studio and as outside counsel for developers and publishers of all shapes and sizes. At Tyz Law Group, he helps clients protect and enforce their IP rights in an increasingly crowded market. (He never did figure out how to work that Power Glove, though.)

Kid's Privacy and Safety: Navigating Unprecedented Complexity

Joe Newman -- Senior Legal Counsel at k-ID

Today, a frankly outrageous number of new laws and regulations are targeting kids, games, and online interactions. Learn how a team of gaming compliance veterans (and mega-nerds) have been rewriting the compliance playbook for the whole tech industry. Joe has spent over a decade in the video games industry working on kids' privacy and safety issues -- at think tanks, as in-house counsel for Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, and in private practice counseling everyone from indie teams to some of the largest video game publishers in the world. At k-ID, he builds automated compliance solutions that scale for the next generation of online services, delivering meaningful global compliance while empowering kids and teens everywhere.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-21a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.