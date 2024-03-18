SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: PRE-GDC 2024

Are you ready to dive into the world of GDC 2024? Join us at the top floor of DNA Lounge for the ultimate Pre-GDC Networking Meetup! Whether you're a seasoned game developer or a newcomer to the industry, this event is your chance to connect with fellow GDC 2024 attendees in a vibrant and laid-back atmosphere.

👾 What to Expect:

Showcase Your Game: Bring your laptop and showcase your game to other GDC enthusiasts. Tables will be available for you to share your latest projects and get feedback.

Free Entry: This event is completely free! No tickets required -- just show up and enjoy.

Drinks for Everyone: Quench your thirst with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available at the bar.

Dual Rooms: Explore two separate rooms filled with the buzzing energy of game developers eager to connect.

Minimal Music Vibes: Immerse yourself in good minimal music, creating the perfect ambiance for networking and making new connections.

🎉 About SF Game Development: SF Game Development is the largest Meetup group in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing game developers together for over six years. As a highlight of GDC 2024, we're hosting two of the biggest parties during GDC week!

👋 Join Us for the Kickoff: With numerous GDC events happening this year, kick off GDC 2024 in style. Drop by for a few hours, say hi, and immerse yourself in the excitement of the Game Developers Conference.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-17d.html

7pm - 11pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/