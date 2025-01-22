SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: TIPALTI TRYHARD ESPORTS

Speakers:

Evan Heby

Marty Caplan

Matt Marcou

Fireside Chat Panel Discussion: How Innovative Gaming Companies Scale User-Generated Content Platforms

Today, video game developers and publishers must meet gamers' increased demand for new content. At the same time, developers must intimately understand the relationship between the goods they produce and how gamers use them to engage their audience while simultaneously preparing their platform for rapid growth and content generation. The relationship with the creators becomes critical to the success of the strategy. Learn how other gaming companies have struggled or succeeded with this complex but lucrative strategy.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-21a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.