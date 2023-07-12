SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP: UNITY DEVELOPER DAY

Main Room: Track 1

1:30 PM - Check in and take your seats

2:00 PM - Welcome Remarks - Mike Geig and Jordan Schuetz

2:10 PM - The road ahead for game develo PMent with Unity - Mike Geig

2:45 PM - Keeping the game alive, with Unity Realms - Esteban Maldonado

3:25 PM - Creating realistic real-time human facial animation from 4D capture to AI assisted digital puppets - Mark Schoennagel

4:05 PM - Muse Sprite and Muse Texture Demo and Q&A - Manuel Sainsily

4:45 PM - Cross-platform graphics with URP - Arturo Núñez

5:30 PM - Fireside chat with Carol Carpenter, CMO at Unity, and special guest

6:00 PM - Closing remarks, showcase, and Happy Hour!

Above DNA: Track 2

3:00 PM - A Deterministic pattern using DOTS + Mesh Multiplayer - Ken Anderson

3:25 PM - Follow the White Rabbit: Creating an AI Mixed Reality Adventure You Play in Your Real Room with Your Real Friends - Nicole Lazzaro

4:05 PM - Track 2, Session 3 TBD

4:45 PM - Track 2, Session 4 TBD

Join fellow game devs for talks, networking, and more! Unity Developer Days are back, hosted in partnership with SF Game Development.

Developer Days are more than just free events showcasing local indie and AAA talent; they're also exciting opportunities for developers, programmers, artists, and others to share knowledge and build connections in person.

Join us for two games-focused conference tracks featuring talks by a host of Unity experts. You'll also have the chance to network with fellow developers, meet educators and industry leaders, and connect with the Unity community.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-07a.html

1:30pm - 8pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/