SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Eric Monacelli (Marvel Games)

Brand Worlds: Storytelling & World Building for Video Games

SF Game Development is excited to announce that Eric Monacelli will be flying to San Francisco to speak about his experience as an Executive Producer at Marvel Games. This is a very special event and we can't wait to welcome Eric to our community.

A video game is a virtual world populated with carefully curated digital artifacts. By telling stories about these digital artifacts a game may become a brand, a digital, cultural artifact onto itself. Every brand is vying for our attention. We are told or tell ourselves stories about brands every day that demand we listen, look, act, feel, ignore, or dismiss. Ultimately, we all build our own personal brand world. We then live in these imaginary brand worlds of our creation. They are worlds we choose to inhabit. How do we thoughtfully curate those brand worlds? How do, or how can, brands connect with these worlds to show the worthiness of their brand within that space? What makes us elect to occupy those worlds and give anything our attention?

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-27a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.