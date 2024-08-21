SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speaker:

Andy Billings

SF Game Development is thrilled to announce an event featuring industry expert Andy Billings, who will be sharing his insights on mastering your game development framework.

How do you and your team successfully navigate the winding road from ideation to your destination - an amazing hit game with passionate, engaged players while achieving your financial goals? Following a \"Game Development Framework\" can dramatically increase your chances of success. Attend this session to learn how to create and apply your own Game Development Framework.

trew

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-20a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.