SF Game Development Meetup
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Speakers:
Alina Matson
Jenny Xu
Paul Sawaya
Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-18a.html
5:30pm - 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Free with RSVP.
