SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Corrie Green (Senior Developer Advocate at Unity)

Robert Balusik (Country Manager at Good Sailors)

Corrie Green: Designing Inclusive XR Experiences in Unity.

While laser pointer interaction with 2D UI in VR offers a familiar bridge from traditional design, it's largely an interim solution. This talk explores how Unity XR Toolkit and similar frameworks push us toward designing truly spatial, volumetric interfaces--and the key considerations and limitations involved during accessible interaction and interface design.

Robert Balusik: Accessibility First: Don't Break Your Budget. Break Limits. Change Lives.

Many studios fear that accessibility features will break their budget - when in fact, the opposite is true. This session unpacks real-world data showing how little accessibility can cost (even for AAA titles) and how much it can grow your player base while creating positive social impact. You'll also see a case where neurodivergent QA testers (individuals with OCD and autism) delivered 10X more effective testing for a globally successful game.

The talk closes with a personal reflection from the speaker, who lives with Arthrogryposis, a condition requiring daily physical assistance - including dressing or eating. He shares how, as a child, playing video games using only his elbow helped prepare him to eventually drive a car, operated entirely through an elbow joystick and voice commands.

See you all there!

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.