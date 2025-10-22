SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Gagan Singh (Surviving Success: How to Build Games That Scale)

Avin Zarlez (Git Gud at Version Control: How to Fix and Prevent Mistakes Using Git)

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-21a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.