SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Jason Gholston (Sr. Director Ecosystem, Magic Leap)

Magic Leap - Enterprise AR for Game Developers

Alessio Grancini (Sr. Prototyping Engineer, Magic Leap)

trew

How to start building immersive AR experiences for Magic Leap 2

SF Game Development is excited to announce a new meetup and venue location featuring Magic Leap, the leading augmented reality headset manufacturer. At this event, you'll get to try the brand new enterprise grade Magic Leap 2 AR device. The Magic Leap 2 device has one of the highest compute performance capabilities of any standalone AR device on the market. At this event, you'll get the inside scoop on their open developer platform and learn how you can create innovative solutions in augmented reality using their SDKs and APIs.

Food will be sponsored by Magic Leap and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar, all proceeds from drink sales go directly to the venue which helps them keep the lights on, and also helps us to continue to host events in their space. DNA Lounge is over 3,000 sqft and is the largest venue we've ever hosted our events at. With hundreds of developers showing up every month, we've outgrown our previous spaces, so we are excited to host you at our new venue.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Special Opportunity: All attendees will have any opportunity to do some demos and try the device first hand!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-26a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/