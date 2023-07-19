SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Dan Miller (Senior Software Engineer XR at Unity) - Developing for Apple Vision Pro with Unity

Andrew Thomas (Video Game Attorney at Carr & Ferrell LLP) - Legal Pitfalls in Video Game Development

Phillip Woytowitz (Creator and Developer of Olliefrog Toad Skater) - Developing a Successful Kickstarter Backed Video Game

SF Game Development is excited to announce a brand new event in partnership with Unity focused around the new Apple Vision Pro headset. Food is sponsored by Unity and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Video Game Demos: If you are an indie game developer, and you'd like to show off your game at our event for FREE, please reach out so we can reserve a table for your game demo!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-18a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/