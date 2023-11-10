SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Cole Morrison (Senior Developer Advocate at HashiCorp) - Modern Cloud Architecture for Multiplayer Game Development

George Hamilton (Software Engineer, Production Reliability Engineering at Unity) - Creating Reliable Experiences for your Gamers

SF Game Development is excited to partner with HashiCorp and Unity. HashiConf is happening this week, and this is one of the exclusive after hours events that you'll get to attend for FREE. Food is sponsored by HashiCorp and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

GIVE AWAY: 1 Nintendo Switch! RSVP for a chance to win in person!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-10a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/