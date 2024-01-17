SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Annie Serrano (Co-Founder at Ephemeral Cube) - Crafting Diversity: Cultural Mix in Indie Game Aesthetics

Alex Ogorek (CEO & Creative Director at Pixel Diamond Games LLC) - Break It Down, Then Blow It Up!

Aaron Nemoyten (Creator of Moustachevania) - Indie Fumbles: What Not To Do

SF Game Development is excited to host talks from three indie game developers that are members of our community at DNA Lounge!

SF Game Development is excited to partner with HashiCorp and Unity. HashiConf is happening this week, and this is one of the exclusive after hours events that you'll get to attend for FREE. Food is sponsored by HashiCorp and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-16a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/