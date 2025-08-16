Bounce Beat presents

SJ

Above DNA:

SJ

Anubis

Chrispynoy

Club Antsy

Olrazzledazzle

Dazzle Room:

Dvality Takeover

EgoDeath

Endx

Djw4x

Jystdoe

Spectral Murda

Hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada, SJ is a Philipino/Korean Artist drawing inspiration from the adrenaline-fueled world of heavy bass music, SJ infuses each track with hiphop intros that leave you with goosebumps. His drops hit hard, leaving a lasting impression on all who dare to listen, with heavy-hitting tracks such as \"Feel My Power\", \"Fun Factory\" and more, amassing thousands of streams.

Unleashing a torrent of bass that reverberates through the soul. SJ has graced stages alongside artists such as Bear Grillz, Hol!, GorillaT, Marauda, and Ray Volpe. Delivering extremely energetic live sets, SJ is bringing his all for his bay area debut to present his new brand!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-15d.html

dubstep. trap. riddim. bass. hiphop. rap.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.