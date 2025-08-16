SJ
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bounce Beat presents
SJ
Above DNA:
SJ
Anubis
Chrispynoy
Club Antsy
Olrazzledazzle
Dazzle Room:
Dvality Takeover
EgoDeath
Endx
Djw4x
Jystdoe
Spectral Murda
Hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada, SJ is a Philipino/Korean Artist drawing inspiration from the adrenaline-fueled world of heavy bass music, SJ infuses each track with hiphop intros that leave you with goosebumps. His drops hit hard, leaving a lasting impression on all who dare to listen, with heavy-hitting tracks such as \"Feel My Power\", \"Fun Factory\" and more, amassing thousands of streams.
Unleashing a torrent of bass that reverberates through the soul. SJ has graced stages alongside artists such as Bear Grillz, Hol!, GorillaT, Marauda, and Ray Volpe. Delivering extremely energetic live sets, SJ is bringing his all for his bay area debut to present his new brand!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-15d.html
dubstep. trap. riddim. bass. hiphop. rap.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
Info
credits