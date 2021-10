SOMA SECOND SATURDAYS: PARKLET PARTY

Special Guest Bartender:

Sister Celine Dionysus

With DJ:

Cip (Q Bar)

Join us in the DNA Pizza parklet for SOMA Second Saturdays, a safe, fun afternoon with queer art, kinky crafts, local artisans, fun vendors, clubs and organizations.

1pm - 6pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!