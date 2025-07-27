SXTPS Entertainment presents

SXTPS: DORE

Above DNA:

DJ Kidd

Dazzle Room:

Charles Hawthorne

SXTPS is a body and sex positive dance party for Black and Brown Queer and Trans people. We bring the sounds and vibes of the underground club and rave scenes from LA, NYC, and Chicago into a melting pot of escape and pleasure. Our DJs curate a seductive blend of House, Techno, Hip Hop, Disco, Jersey Club, and more. Nothing is off limits, so long as it's GAY and Black as fuck!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-26d.html

hiphop. house. techno. jersey club. disco.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$30 after;

$42 day of show.