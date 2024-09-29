SXTPS: Folsom
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DJ Kidd presents
SXTPS: FOLSOM
Above DNA:
DJ Kidd
Monte Christo
Dazzle Room:
Charles Hawthorne
Sxtps is a body and sex positive dance party for Black and Brown Queer and Trans people. We bring the sounds and vibes of the underground club and rave scenes from LA, NYC, and Chicago into a melting pot of escape and pleasure. Our DJs curate a seductive blend of House, Techno, Hip Hop, Disco, Jersey Club, and more. Nothing is off limits, so long as it's Gay and Black as fuck!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-28d.html
hiphop. house.
10pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 day of show.
