SXTPS: Folsom

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

DJ Kidd presents

SXTPS: FOLSOM

Above DNA:

DJ Kidd

Monte Christo

Dazzle Room:

Charles Hawthorne

Sxtps is a body and sex positive dance party for Black and Brown Queer and Trans people. We bring the sounds and vibes of the underground club and rave scenes from LA, NYC, and Chicago into a melting pot of escape and pleasure. Our DJs curate a seductive blend of House, Techno, Hip Hop, Disco, Jersey Club, and more. Nothing is off limits, so long as it's Gay and Black as fuck!

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-28d.html

hiphop. house.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - SXTPS: Folsom - 2024-09-29 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - SXTPS: Folsom - 2024-09-29 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - SXTPS: Folsom - 2024-09-29 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SXTPS: Folsom - 2024-09-29 07:00:00 ical