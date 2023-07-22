Performing Live:

SACRED SKIN -- https://www.instagram.com/_sacredskin_/

STRANGE CITIES -- https://www.facebook.com/strangecitiesmusic

MARE -- https://www.tiktok.com/@lunar.mare

With DJ:

Omar

Rising Los Angeles new-wave stars, Sacred Skin sincerely recreates the soundtrack of the mid-80s. Their songs are the kind of electric dreams that fall when sunsets beam through the Venetian blinds and palm trees of Brutalist beach house, setting the scene for a noir crime drama circa 1986. If Miami Vice Goth was a thing, it's soon track would be Sacred Skin.

trew

San Francisco post punk band Strange Cities' sound reflects the foggy, jagged, industrial landscape that inspired their name. Whether stitching up pieces of a broken past or reflecting on an unknown future, their music skirts the fringe of noise and nihilism, melodic and melancholic, tragedies and trajectories. A post-post punk if you will.

Mare is the project of Jess Konye in an attempt to encapsulate the beauty of the moon through lush electronic textures. Based in San Francisco, Mare's music crosses genres from synth-pop to soul.

San Francisco scenemaker DJ Omar of Popscene fame has been keeping San Francisco on its dancing feet for the past decade. A DJ with an eclectic array of musical tastes and cultures, there's no predicting what comes next - anything from disco to electro to goth. DJ Omar will be playing before, between and after the bands!

post-punk. new wave. pop. synth wave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Sacred Skin: Earthbound: https://youtu.be/FzRnRHuJTIA

Strange Cities: It Will Never Be: https://youtu.be/xLF4e_meONg