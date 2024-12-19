Performing Live:

SACRED SKIN

STILL RUINS

HOLY WATER

With DJ:

Omar

Rising Los Angeles new-wave stars, Sacred Skin sincerely recreates the soundtrack of the mid-80s. Their songs are the kind of electric dreams that fall when sunsets beam through the Venetian blinds and palm trees of Brutalist beach house, setting the scene for a noir crime drama circa 1986. If Miami Vice Goth was a thing, it's soon track would be Sacred Skin.

trew

Still Ruins are an Oakland trio who make dark wave daydream music. Their sound uses shimmery synths to cut through the fog of fuzzed-out bass lines and vocals, and creates an effective blend of post-punk and new wave. Engaging melodies, seamless rhythms, and poignant lyrical narratives engage the listener to feel the music, not just hear it.

Holy Water is an SF based duo who make driving grimewave music with touches of Ebm mixed with throwback sounds of dark wave and synthcore.

San Francisco scenemaker DJ Omar of Popscene fame has been keeping San Francisco on its dancing feet for the past decade. A DJ with an eclectic array of musical tastes and cultures, there's no predicting what comes next - anything from electro to goth to horror soundtracks.

post-punk. new wave. synth wave. ebm.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Sacred Skin: Waiting from Born in Fire: https://youtu.be/3C1y4RKLX5U

Still Ruins: Perfect Blue: https://youtu.be/iCjpal9jiWo

Holy Water: Zero Destination: https://youtu.be/h1p7tCHD960