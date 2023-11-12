DJ Tipps presents

SAG SZN

Above DNA:

Tipps

Mils.Online

Canal Knight

Caleb$mit

This is the dawning of the age of... Sagittarius

trew

Join Tipps and friends for a night of pounding techno and earth-shaking drum n bass. Celebrate Sagittarius season with striking sights and secret soundwaves. Live visuals by: - Luke Lasley. Celebrating Tipps' and Luke Lasley's birthdays!

Live on the decks: You? There will be open decks, bring a usb and play your freshest remix. DJ's Tipps, Mills.Online, CanalKnight, and caleb$mit will be performing throughout the night.

Tipps is an electronic artist based in San Francisco - a multi-instrumentalist turned producer who plays bumpin beats and bass deep enough to bring the house down. Their infectious grooves are known to cure even the worst cases of not-wanting-to-dance, don't miss their DNA Lounge debut.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-10d.html

techno. d+b.

8pm - midnight.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.