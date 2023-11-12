Sag Szn
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DJ Tipps presents
SAG SZN
Above DNA:
Tipps
Mils.Online
Canal Knight
Caleb$mit
This is the dawning of the age of... Sagittarius
Join Tipps and friends for a night of pounding techno and earth-shaking drum n bass. Celebrate Sagittarius season with striking sights and secret soundwaves. Live visuals by: - Luke Lasley. Celebrating Tipps' and Luke Lasley's birthdays!
Live on the decks: You? There will be open decks, bring a usb and play your freshest remix. DJ's Tipps, Mills.Online, CanalKnight, and caleb$mit will be performing throughout the night.
Tipps is an electronic artist based in San Francisco - a multi-instrumentalist turned producer who plays bumpin beats and bass deep enough to bring the house down. Their infectious grooves are known to cure even the worst cases of not-wanting-to-dance, don't miss their DNA Lounge debut.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-10d.html
techno. d+b.
8pm - midnight.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$10 door.
Info
credits