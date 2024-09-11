SAME OLD MISTAKES: TAME IMPALA NIGHT

Main Room:

Lefty

RCA

Jake.D

Druskee

Step into a vibrant soundscape where groovy beats and eclectic vibes collide at Same Old Mistakes - a party that invites you to shake off the ordinary and dive into a night of sonic exploration.

trew

Expect an exhilarating blend of indie dance, lo-fi, alt-RnB, and dreamy psych tunes, along with unexpected gems from genres like city pop and beyond.

Picture yourself lost in the lush grooves of Tame Impala, swaying to the smooth rhythms of Kaytranada, or experiencing the psychedelic beats of Flying Lotus and Khruangbin. With the sultry flow of Steve Lacy, Blood Orange, and NxWorries, and dreamy synths from Beach House, Phantogram, and Neon Indian, this event promises to keep you moving all night long!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-08.html

indie. psychedelic. alt-rnb. house. lo-fi. future funk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$12 after;

$20 day of show.