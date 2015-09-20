San Andreas – Pay What You Can Movie

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>Friday, September 18 at 7pm </span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>Saturday, September 19 at 7pm </span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>After the infamous San Andreas Fault finally gives, triggering a magnitude 9 earthquake in California, a search and rescue helicopter pilot (Dwayne Johnson) and his estranged wife make their way together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter. But their treacherous journey north is only the beginning, and when they think the worst may be over… it’s just getting started.<br />

<h4><iframe width='560' height='315' frameborder='0' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/yftHosO0eUo?rel=0'></iframe><span class='body1'> <span style='font-family: Verdana;'><br />

</span><span style='color: #99ccff; font-size: small;'>Action, Drama, Thriller 2015 • 107 minutes • Colour • Warner Brothers Director: Brad Peyton<br />

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Carla Gugino, Colton Haynes, Ioan Gruffudd, Kylie Minogue, Archie Panjabi, Will Yun Lee</span></span></h4>