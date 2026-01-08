San Frandisco
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SAN FRANDISCO
Main Room:
Mackswell
Saint Triste
Andy
A night of UK Garage, House, Techno, and Nu-Disco featuring an eclectic mix of timeless classics, underground favorites, and the modern dance floor sound.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-31.html
nudisco. house. techno. ukg.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That