SAN FRANDISCO

Main Room:

Mackswell

Saint Triste

Andy

A night of UK Garage, House, Techno, and Nu-Disco featuring an eclectic mix of timeless classics, underground favorites, and the modern dance floor sound.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-31.html

nudisco. house. techno. ukg.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.