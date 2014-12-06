<p>Lake Country Leisure Services presents: Santa’s Craft Shop.</p>

<p>Everyone welcome to enjoy this free annual community event. Bring the kids and spend time together making Christmas crafts.</p>

<p>Santa arrives at 1:30pm</p>

<p><img class='alignright wp-image-10017 size-large' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Community-Christmas-Ad-2014-892x1024.jpg' alt='Community Christmas Ad 2014' width='640' height='734' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Community-Christmas-Ad-2014-892x1024.jpg 892w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Community-Christmas-Ad-2014-261x300.jpg 261w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>