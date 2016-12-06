<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-14021' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-Bus-300x225.jpg' alt='santa-sleigh-bus' width='300' height='225' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-Bus-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-Bus-768x576.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-Bus.jpg 960w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Join in the fun when the Santa Sleigh Bus rolls through the community Tuesday, December 6, 2016 collecting food, toys and cash donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program.</p>

<div data-editor='f7grs' data-offset-key='8dgb0-0-0' data-block='true'>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='8dgb0-0-0'></div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='8dgb0-0-0'><span data-offset-key='8dgb0-0-0'><span data-text='true'>This is the 13th year that the Santa Sleigh Bus fundraiser has been running in the region. </p>

<p>Each year the donations collected enable the Salvation Army to help families in need over the holidays and year-round. It is a great way to contribute to the local community.</span></span></div>

</div>

<div data-editor='f7grs' data-offset-key='68ph0-0-0' data-block='true'></div>

<div data-editor='f7grs' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0' data-block='true'>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'></div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'></div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'><span data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'><span data-text='true'>For exact times and locations, <a href='https://bctransit.com/servlet/documents/1403646740303'>please see the full schedule</a>.</span></span></div>

</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'></div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'></div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>8:45-10:15am Davidson Elementary School</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>11:00-11:45am Connects – Private Event</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>12:00-1:00pm Peter Greer Elementary School</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>2:00-3:00pm Lake Country Manor – Private Event</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>3:00-4:00pm Boys and Girls Club – Private Event</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'>4:30-5:30pm Blue Heron Villa – Private Event</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'><strong>5:30-7:00pm Lake Country Event at Save-On Foods – Public Event</strong></div>

</div>

<div class='_1mf _1mj' data-offset-key='7b6sg-0-0'></div>