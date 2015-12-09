Santa Sleigh Bus in Lake Country

<p>The Santa Sleigh Bus is once again visiting the Lake Country community.</p>

<p>Kelowna Regional Transit’s Santa Sleigh Bus will visit the Coopers Foods in Lake Country Tuesday, December 8<sup><span style='font-size: small;'>th</span></sup> 6-7 p.m. to pick up donations brought to the bus.</p>

<p>Santa and his elf and bus driver will also be visiting the elementary schools in Lake Country during the day as well as the Boys & Girls Club, Blue Heron Villa and The Manor, and will be stopping briefly at Municipal Hall to pick up any donations dropped off in advance at Municipal Hall under the Christmas tree in the lobby by the Library entrance.</p>

<p>The Santa Sleigh Bus collects toys, food donations and money for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Fund.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-11799' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Santa-Bus-schedule-663x1024.jpg' alt='2015 Santa Bus schedule' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Santa-Bus-schedule-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Santa-Bus-schedule-194x300.jpg 194w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>