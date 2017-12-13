Santa Sleigh Bus visits Lake Country

<p>Join in the fun when the Santa Sleigh Bus rolls through the community Wednesday, December 13, 207 collecting food, toys and cash donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program.</p>

<p>This is the 14th year that the Santa Sleigh Bus fundraiser has been running in the region.<br />

Each year the donations collected enable the Salvation Army to help families in need over the holidays and year-round. It is a great way to contribute to the local community.</p>

<p>For exact times and locations, please see the full schedule.<br />

8:45-10:15am Davidson Elementary School<br />

11:00-11:45am Connects – Private Event<br />

12:00-1:00pm Peter Greer Elementary School<br />

2:00-3:00pm Lake Country Manor – Private Event<br />

3:00-4:00pm Boys and Girls Club – Private Event<br />

4:30-5:30pm Blue Heron Villa – Private Event<br />

5:30-7:00pm Lake Country Event at Save-On Foods – Public Event</p>