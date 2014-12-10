Santa Sleigh Bus

Lake Country Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-10037' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-bus-300x230.jpg' alt='Santa Sleigh bus' width='300' height='230' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-bus-300x230.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Santa-Sleigh-bus.jpg 320w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Come out to see Santa in his Sleigh Bus.</p>

<p>Kelowna Regional Transit’s Santa Sleigh Bus will visit Lake Country Municipal Hall Tuesday, December 9<sup>th</sup> 4-6 p.m. to pick up donations brought to the bus, or dropped off in advance at Municipal Hall under the Christmas tree in the lobby by the Library entrance.</p>

<p>The Santa Sleigh Bus collects toys, food donations and money for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Fund.</p>

Info
