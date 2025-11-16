Bassrush and Vital present

SANZU

Main Room:

Sanzu

Plus guests, TBA!

Sanzu is a masked DJ and producer pushing boundaries in the heavy bass and riddim scene, known for his high-intensity sets and samurai-inspired aesthetic. He's performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo, Breakaway, and Zen Garden, and has shared stages with names like VKTM and 7L. With releases like his remix of \"Ballistic\" alongside Inaktiv, Sanzu continues to carve out a mysterious yet powerful presence in the underground bass world.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-15.html

riddim.

10:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.