Performing Live:

SATAN

HELL FIRE

With DJ:

Will Carroll

Satan's history is storied, their albums and incendiary live shows, iconic. The Newcastle, England-bred lineup may quip that their career has been \"44 years of prolonged mayhem with a 20-year lunch break\" - forming in 1980, eventually pausing before reuniting in 2011 - but 2025 finds the band thriving, writing, recording, and touring at the top of their game. Satan's were an integral part of the Nwobhm movement, as such their sound has heavily influenced early thrash and speed metal.

Hell Fire is a Bay Area based metal band, their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs has been causing heads to bang and pits to erupt around the US since their debut album was released in 2016. They are masters of a new hybrid breed of Bay Area thrash and Nwobhm.

trew

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.

metal. thrash metal. speed metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-22d.html

Watch and listen:

Satan: Burning Portrait: https://youtu.be/zJwXL7xfGJo

Hell Fire: Addicted To Violence: https://youtu.be/yJ1bdlXeoSo