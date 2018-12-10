Savage Society

Google Calendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00 iCalendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Olympus presents

SAVAGE SOCIETY

Main Room:

Bloodthinnerz -b2b- Blankface

Definitive -b2b- Svgmaze

Benzmixer -b2b- Tokez

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/10-11.html

dubstep.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$17 after;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1815027491922956/

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00 iCalendar - Savage Society - 2018-10-12 06:00:00